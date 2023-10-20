Everyone wants a clean and tidy home, but managing your schedule around cleaning can be difficult for some people. The best cleaning style for you will complement your natural habits and preferences. These questions can help you hone in your cleaning style and keep your house sparkling.

Cleaning Style Types

Understanding the cleaning styles is key to finding your cleaning style type. Each cleaning style can be done daily, throughout the week, or in one go for the weekend warrior.

Zone Cleaner

Zone cleaners divide the home’s task not by the specific chore, but by rooms or zones. A zone cleaner finds themselves grouping cleaning tasks together within each area of the home and not moving on until that area is complete. Zones can be rooms or can be divided in a more nuanced manner.

For instance, living spaces can be divided further into:

Entryway

Seating area

Entertainment space

Play area

Zone cleaners often use these smaller categories so that each area is tackled without getting overwhelming.

Zone Cleaner Questions

Do I like multiple specialty cleaners for each area of the home?

Do I gain motivation when a specific area looks fully finished?

Does moving from room to room cause distractions for me?

If you answer no to these questions, you may have more of a task manager cleaning style. If you answered yes, zone cleaning may be the right fit for you.

Task Manager

Task managers want the most bang for their buck when it comes to each chore that must be completed. For this reason, task managers divide the home not by rooms or zones, but by completing one job in all areas of the home. The advantages of this are simple: task managers only need to pull out specific cleaning supplies once per chore, saving time and ensuring efficiency.

Tasks throughout the house can be as follows:

General tidy of each room

Laundry

Vacuum each room

Sweep all areas of house

Mop kitchen and bathrooms

Dust

Surface wipe down

Task managers must watch the order of the areas they clean and prioritize all surface cleaners for materials throughout the home. Be sure to wipe surfaces down from least to most germ-prevalent. The task manager should avoid starting in the bathroom and move to other areas of the home.

Questions to Ask:

Do I prefer to take out cleaning supplies once?

Do I prefer a one-stop multi-surface cleaner for all surfaces and tasks in the home?

Do I feel comfortable leaving a messy room to finish a task in another area?

If you answered yes to most of these questions, you may be a task manager.