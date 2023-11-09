At the end of a long workday, it can feel natural to relax in front of a screen. While there’s nothing wrong with a good television or movie marathon, if you’re trying to lessen your screen time in the evenings, it can be helpful to find a fun and relaxing hobby to replace your TV habit. Finding options you can do from the comfort of your living room is key to ensuring you have a great activity for all weather conditions or times of day.

Reading

A classic option for anyone hoping for a screen-free activity, reading doesn’t have to be boring. Find a genre that you love or try reading something new. Don’t feel like you must limit yourself to novels; feel free to expand your idea of reading further by picking up a helpful nature guide, a cookbook, comic books or a nonfiction account of an interesting historical event or fascinating scientific discovery. Still want to pick up a novel? Try making your way through Harvard’s book recommendations or a list of classic literature. The possibilities are endless.

Drawing or Watercolor

Being a great artist is not necessary to hone your skills and enjoy the therapeutic effects of creating art. Try doodling, sketching or painting at the end of the day as a way to unwind and take your mind off of weekday stress. If you’re new to painting, watercolor is forgiving and a beautiful medium that is relatively easy to clean up, making it an excellent choice for beginner hobbyists and those who are limited on time.

Baking

The perfect activity for groups or alone, baking can be a relaxing hobby for the end of the day and on weekends, alike. Hone your baking skills by yourself, with friends, or alongside your family. Make it even more fun by turning on music of your choice and listening to your favorite tunes while creating your delicious bakes. Freeze your creations or share them with others; everyone loves a fresh batch of bread, muffins, or cookies!

Journaling or Writing

Journaling can be an excellent way to process your day and work through your emotions. Journaling can help you document important lessons you learn, funny quotes from your young children, or watch your progress through a challenging event. Writing, in general, can help you unwind and identify new emotions or reactions to situations you may experience in the future or have experienced in the past. If you’re looking for an evening hobby, now may be the time to finally work on that novel idea you have bouncing around in your head.