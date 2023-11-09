Hiking can be a great healthy activity for individuals and families alike. While intensive hikes can be daunting and require specific equipment, hiking for beginners doesn’t have to be intimidating. Hiking for health is an excellent option for all exercise-able individuals since it doesn’t require special skills or equipment.

Start Slow and Take Breaks

Hiking trails can range in intensity, so be sure to start with well-marked trails that match your fitness level. Keep it simple at first, and choose a leisurely hike just to get yourself started. You don’t want to be stuck halfway through a trail only to realize your stamina isn’t as strong as you expected. Be sure to take breaks and plan for rest on your first hikes and alert someone of your whereabouts and ETA if you plan to hike alone.

Leave No Trace

Being out in nature is a relaxing and wonderful experience. Getting outdoors and exploring the surroundings is something everyone should have a chance to experience–have respect for the hike, animals and other hikers. Follow the leave no trace principles. Don’t leave the official trail, don’t litter or throw fruit peels and avoid disturbing the environment around you (breaking branches, picking flowers, or playing loud music).

Join a Group

Hiking can seem intimidating, especially if nearby trails lack mobile phone service, are complex to navigate, or if you are simply new to outdoor adventuring. Keep yourself safe and ensure more fun by joining a local outdoors or hiking group. You can learn a lot from seasoned individuals and make new connections locally–a win-win!

Wear Comfortable Gear

You don’t need top-of-the-line gear to start as a beginning hiker. However, you will need comfortable and breathable clothing that is weather-appropriate for your season’s climate. You will also need comfortable and appropriate shoes. If you aren’t sure what is best for your needs, consult with an outdoor store. They often have information on local hiking trails and can offer recommendations based on your outdoor goals.

Stay Hydrated and Bring Snacks

A light backpack can be a boon on even the most straightforward hiking trail. Be sure you have plenty of water to stay hydrated; for longer hikes, electrolyte drinks or snack options may be advisable. Snacks like trail mix, granola bars, fruit and protein bars can offer a quick surge of energy while you are on the trail.