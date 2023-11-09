From the cool crisp air to the vibrant foliage, there is a lot to enjoy about autumn. If you’re willing to brave the chill and even a little rain (depending on your climate), this season of harvest provides excellent opportunities for delicious nutrients and a good dose of healthy movement.

Foliage Hike

Sightsee the beautiful fall foliage this season while getting more active with your friends and family. Find a hike option in your local area or take a day trip to a hot spot for sightseeing. A hike in autumn is an excellent opportunity for fun outdoors and even beautiful photos.

Corn Maze Challenges

Get active in a uniquely fall way by visiting your local corn maze. Many have traditional walkthroughs as well as fun challenges or even haunted maze options. Whatever you choose, you’re sure to get in some extra activity while enjoying the crisp autumn air.

Go Apple Picking

Visit a U-pick orchard and harvest some delicious fruit for your next fall baking session. Picking apples is a great activity to participate in by yourself, with your family, or with a group of friends. If you have to travel to get to the nearest U-pick orchard, consider organizing a community activity with a passenger van or bus for easy travel. Everyone can pitch in and get a delicious and healthy harvest at the end of the day.

Take a Bike Tour

Explore nearby bike trails and soak in the autumn colors. If you’re new to the area or haven’t explored many of the bike trails in your area, hop on a community forum online or call your local tourism information center to ask for advice on the best places to visit during the fall season. You may find a new hobby you can enjoy year-round.

Go Foraging

Autumn marks an excellent time of year to forage for healthy ingredients for your home cooking. Early autumn and late summer are the perfect time to hunt for certain wild mushrooms. Cooler months and the onset of rain can mark the time to hunt for nuts and roots. If you are new to foraging, be sure you have a grasp of wilderness safety, plant identification and the most nature-friendly ways to harvest. Consider finding a local class or harvesting group to see if you can learn from experts.