When a natural disaster strikes, residents are often urged or ordered to evacuate. Sometimes a storm is forecast in advance and people have time to prepare, but other types of disasters, such as tornadoes, can occur with little or no warning. You should always be ready to evacuate on short notice.

Have a Bag Ready to Go

You might have only a few minutes to leave your home. Gather essentials before a disaster occurs so you’ll be able to grab a bag and go.

Pack clothes, medications, toiletries, important documents, nonperishable food, water and other things that you might need in a backpack and keep it in a place where it will be easily accessible. Have a separate bag for each member of your family.

Figure Out Where to Go and How to Get There

Learn about your local government’s emergency response plan and locations where shelters are likely to be set up, but understand that a shelter might be unavailable or crowded. If a storm is expected, get in touch with family or friends and ask if you can stay with them.

No matter where you wind up staying, have plans to get there. When a disaster strikes, roads can become impassable. Make sure that you know at least two ways to travel to your destination. Monitor news reports for information about road closures and detours.

Make a Plan for Your Pets

If you have pets, think about how they can impact your evacuation plans. You’ll have to fit them in a vehicle with your family and take everyone to a safe location.

You’ll need food, water and other supplies for your pets, as well as means to keep them safe and calm when you’re traveling or staying in a shelter. If you have a cat, it will need a carrier. If you have a dog, you’ll need a leash and/or crate.

Find out if shelters in your area accept pets. If they don’t, you’ll have to make other plans.

Load Up Your Car Before You Receive an Evacuation Order

You might know that you’re in a potentially dangerous situation, but you might not know if you should evacuate or stay put. If you’re waiting for instructions from authorities, put clothes, a first aid kit, food and water and other supplies in your vehicle. If you do receive instructions to evacuate, you’ll be able to leave immediately.

Get Gas and Charge Your Phone

If a storm is expected, fill up your gas tank before the event occurs so you won’t have to worry about finding a gas station that’s open. Make sure that every member of your family has a fully charged cell phone and everyone else’s phone number so you can keep in touch if you become separated. If you need to evacuate, take a cellphone charger that you can plug into your vehicle.