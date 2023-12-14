The holiday season can be one of magic and festive fun with your friends and family. However, between work parties, family obligations, children’s Christmas recitals, and the bustle of holiday shopping, it can be easy to get caught up in the business of the season.

Make Your Own Garland

A holiday classic for a reason, garlands can make your space cheery and fun without a lot of work. Get the kids excited to decorate, turn on some Christmas music, and sit down to string together popcorn, cranberries, or paper snowflakes to make your own festive garlands. For an easy and eco-friendly option, use those leftover wrapping paper scraps to create a colorful paper chain. The possibilities are endless, and kids of all ages can join in on the fun.

DIY Your Christmas Tree Skirt

Why shop for a tree skirt when you can create a new holiday tradition? Make your own tree skirt using fabric, felt, or even an old quilt. You can choose to sew it with a simple whip stitch or on a sewing machine, or opt for a new sew option and use a glue gun. Since it will be stationary under the tree, a glue gun should hold everything together without difficulty. Add embellishments like sequins, lace, or embroidery for a personalized touch. Or let children in your family decorate with fabric paint.

Create a Christmas Village

Build a miniature Christmas village using cardboard, paper, or even recycled materials. Make a quick trip to your local craft store for stickers, glue, and glitter to make your creation truly shine.

Add battery-operated fairy lights to create a warm and cozy atmosphere.

Want something more out-of-the-box? Consider making a graham cracker Christmas village and let each member of the family create their own home. Eat your creations or put them on display at the end!

Homemade Christmas Cards

Design and craft your own Christmas cards using cardstock, markers, holiday magazines, and other art supplies. Consider making a handful to deliver to your local nursing home or care facility and spread a little cheer to those who need it most. For friends and family, try incorporating family photos or add a personal message to make them extra special.

Bake Cookies

There are few things better than receiving delicious Christmas cookies during the holiday season. Bake and decorate Christmas cookies with festive shapes and colors. Eat them yourself, set them out for Santa or package them in decorative boxes or bags to give as homemade gifts.