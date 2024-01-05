If you’re familiar with organization expert Marie Kondo, you know that her trademark KonMari method of decluttering your home involves holding onto only those items that truly make you happy—or “spark joy,” as Marie says—and doing away with the rest.

But can this method have applications for the workplace as well? According to KonMari experts there are indeed steps you can take to make your work day a more joyful experience. Consider the following:

Setting priorities. While the tasks you’re confronted with on any given work day may not be joy-inspiring, there may be a deep satisfaction and contentment that comes from getting them done and off your to-do list. So prioritize your day accordingly, getting to the important—and sometimes uncomfortable—tasks first and letting go of or delegating the less meaningful tasks on your list.

Find the right motivation. The KonMari method can help you attack the most difficult or overwhelming tasks first so that you end your day doing things that you enjoy more. In order to get through the classic “eat the frog” tasks, schedule enjoyable moments in between, whether it be catching up with a colleague, enjoying a snack or reading a positive email. This makes getting through the tough stuff much easier.



Increase your energy. Let’s face it—we’re more energetic and enthusiastic when we’re doing the things we love. So in order to have more energy in your work day, hone in on what you like to do most, then advocate to do more of it. This may mean delegating responsibilities that drag you down, changing positions or potentially taking on a new career altogether.

Dialing down the stress. An important tactic for reducing stress during the work day is to create and stick to mindfulness routines in the morning and evening. This could include physical activity, meditation, journaling or tidying up around the house—whatever helps you feel centered and grounded. According to KonMari experts, these routines should help you reset and refresh at the beginning and end of the day.

Finding the right career. Ultimately, the best way to achieve joy at work may be finding a new job altogether. How to know where to head next? KonMari experts suggest thinking about the tasks that come naturally to you each day—the things you never need to put on a to-do list. This will provide an important hint toward your natural gifts. Spend the necessary time of self reflection to determine what it is you love, and also what you can be paid for, then make the steps to find a more joyful and fulfilling career.