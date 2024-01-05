From design accent to air purifier, plants add so many benefits to a home. As long as they’re thriving, that is. If your experience with house plants has been less than successful, it may just mean they’re not getting the proper amount of light. While some plants thrive in bright light, others prefer a darker environment.

Not only does the quantity of light matter, so does the source of the light. In order to succeed with your houseplants, get familiar with the following lighting terms, then make sure you’re delivering what’s needed for each particular plant.

Direct light. This type of light refers to full sun with no obstruction, such as those on a windowsill without a curtain. Knowing which windows receive direct sunlight depends on where you live. In the northern hemisphere, for example, a south-facing window provides hours of direct sunlight from morning to early afternoon. Direct sunlight can only be bright.

Indirect light. Indirect sunlight is light that has been filtered or is partially shaded; in other words, it must pass through a sheer curtain, blinds or something else that diffuses the light. You can also achieve indirect light by placing your plants various distances from the direct sun pouring through your window. There are three main levels of indirect light: