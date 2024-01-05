From design accent to air purifier, plants add so many benefits to a home. As long as they’re thriving, that is. If your experience with house plants has been less than successful, it may just mean they’re not getting the proper amount of light. While some plants thrive in bright light, others prefer a darker environment.
Not only does the quantity of light matter, so does the source of the light. In order to succeed with your houseplants, get familiar with the following lighting terms, then make sure you’re delivering what’s needed for each particular plant.
Direct light. This type of light refers to full sun with no obstruction, such as those on a windowsill without a curtain. Knowing which windows receive direct sunlight depends on where you live. In the northern hemisphere, for example, a south-facing window provides hours of direct sunlight from morning to early afternoon. Direct sunlight can only be bright.
Indirect light. Indirect sunlight is light that has been filtered or is partially shaded; in other words, it must pass through a sheer curtain, blinds or something else that diffuses the light. You can also achieve indirect light by placing your plants various distances from the direct sun pouring through your window. There are three main levels of indirect light:
- Bright indirect light indicates that plants have access to light but aren’t being hit directly with the sun’s rays. To achieve this environment, move the plant about 1 to 2 feet away from the window. East- or west-facing windows can also offer bright indirect light, just make sure your plant isn’t in the direct path of the sun during its hot afternoon rays.
- Medium light refers to plants that require either some direct sunlight in the morning or indirect sunlight in the afternoon. Setting these types of plants back from an east or west window can do the trick, or north-facing windows with no direct sun are also a good option.
- Low light provides the feeling of walking into a dimly lit room, so plants that prefer this setting will do well in a room with no windows at all or in one where the window coverings are kept drawn. If these plants are exposed to sunlight, be sure it’s through a north-facing window.