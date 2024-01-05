Providing a bountiful supply of fresh eggs at the ready, home-raised chickens are growing in popularity in neighborhoods across America. Not only do chickens keep the eggs coming, they’re great for getting rid of garden pests. If you’re thinking about jumping on this back-to-basics trend, here’s some advice from the Farmer’s Almanac on how you can get started.

Before moving forward, look into the following:

Check local town ordinances to make sure you’re allowed to have chickens, and if there is a limit to how many you can have at once.

You will need a henhouse or chicken coop so make sure you have the proper space to accommodate one. Your structure will need to hold a feeder and water containers, a roosting area and a nest box for every three hens. Make sure there’s room for you to gather the eggs and clean the henhouse, and most importantly, make sure it is safe from predators.

Make sure you’re prepared for the cost of feeding the chickens. Check into the price of chicken feed from local suppliers.

Make sure you’re prepared to collect eggs through spring and summer and into fall once or even twice a day, provided your chickens have 12 – 14 hours of daylight.

Think about who will care for your chickens when you’re away.

Once you’ve checked all of the above boxes, here’s what you’ll need to get started:

Chickens are sociable, so plan on having at least 3 – 6 birds. An adult hen lays about two eggs every three days, on average.

Chickens are most productive in the first two years of their lives; after that, egg production will slow.

How much space you’ll need depends on the breed of chicken. According to experts, a medium-sized chicken needs at least three square feet of floor space inside the coop or henhouse, and 8-10 square feet outdoors. The more space they have to roam, the happier and healthier the chickens will be; keep in mind that overcrowding can lead to disease.

Your chickens will also need a place to roam, so plan on creating a good-sized chicken run, or let them have the run of the backyard. If you choose the latter, you’ll need to make sure they are fenced in to protect them from predators, which includes any dogs or cats you may already own.

While your initial investment may run you several hundred dollars, mostly for the coop or henhouse, your chickens will return the favor with an ongoing supply of fresh eggs, manure for your compost and soil, and a built-in weeder and soil turner for your garden beds.