Let’s face it. With the busy lives most of us lead, an annual eye exam may not be high on your priority list. But according to medical professionals, having your eyes checked each year is critical. Doing so not only monitors any changes to your vision, it also helps catch anything more serious, such as cataracts, glaucoma or macular degeneration, issues that can be treatable with early detection.

When it comes to eye health, just as important as an annual exam are avoiding every-day habits that can be harmful to your vision. The American Association of Retired People (AARP) spoke to a leading ophthalmologist who outlines some of the worst habits for eyes, and how to avoid them.

Smoking. By now, it’s public knowledge that smoking is bad for you, taking a toll on numerous aspects of your health, including your eyesight. Cigarette smoke can reduce the amount of oxygen that reaches the blood vessels that supply the eye, potentially leading to vision damage. Additionally, in those aged over 55, smoking increases the chances of developing AMD, an eye disease that can blur your central vision. According to studies, smokers are twice to four times at more risk of developing AMD.

Too much screen time. Whether it’s your smartphone, your television or your computer, staring at a screen for too long can take a serious toll on your eyes. According to the American Optometric Association, focusing on any digital screen continuously for two hours is enough to trigger eye strain, leading to conditions such as dry eye, and wreaking havoc on your sleep patterns. To avoid such hazards, follow the 20-20-20 rule: take a 20-second screen break every 20 minutes to look at something 20 feet away. Another good daily practice is to put your phone and your laptop away a few hours before bed, and if you must use your phone before nodding off, dim the screen’s brightness and keep it brief.



Not wearing sunglasses. We’ve heard plenty about the damage UV rays can cause to our skin, but the sun’s power is also harmful to our eyes, making sunglasses a must—preferably wrap-around styles. According to medical professionals, UV rays can damage the eye’s surface tissues, the cornea and lens, which can, over time, lead to cataracts, AMD and cancers of the eye. Experts say that even if you wear contact lenses with UV-blocking technology, you should still wear sunglasses outdoors as such contacts only protect the part of the eye that they cover.

Rubbing your eyes. While we all rub our eyes from time to time without having to worry about negative effects, if you’re in the habit of aggressively rubbing your eye, you could risk damaging the eye’s cornea, causing it to thin out and bulge. A better alternative to rubbing is reaching for some lubricating eye drops or a warm washcloth for relief.

Poor nutrition. You’ve probably long heard that carrots are good for your eyes. While the vitamin-A rich vegetable does helps boost eye health, there are other important nutrients your eye needs, such as lutein, vitamins C and E, copper and zinc, all of which could prevent or slow the progression of AMD and cataracts. The popular Mediterranean diet is great for overall eye health, rich in all of the aforementioned nutrients thanks to ingredients such as fish, omega oils and leafy greens.

Making these simple adjustments to your daily routine—in addition to scheduling your annual eye exam—will go a long way to protecting your vision for many years to come.