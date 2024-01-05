Whether you travel by train, plane or car, traveling with young children can be overwhelming. By preparing and anticipating possible obstacles along the way, however, you can help ensure a safe and enjoyable trip for the whole family. Consider these tips from Dr. Whitney Casares, a pediatrician, Gerber pediatric consultant, author and mom of two:

Focus on Health and Safety

Frequent handwashing is one of the most effective ways to keep your little ones healthy during travel. Avoiding those who are ill, providing plenty of opportunities for rest, and offering a diverse array of nutritious food options can also help. When traveling by car, make sure your child is properly fastened in his or her car seat. If traveling by plane, follow all crew members’ and airline instructions for a safe journey.



Provide Nutrition on the Go

Traveling can be a disorienting experience for young children so being consistent with eating schedules can provide comfort and keep them healthy, happy and energized along your journey. Wholesome travel snacks are an absolute must. It’s also important to keep an eye on little ones while eating in transit, ensuring they’re safe, seated and supervised while eating to avoid choking hazards and make sure snack time stays mess-free and stress-free.

Offer Soothing Play Opportunities

There are many toy choices for young children, so knowing what to pack while traveling and having backups is key. Compact toys like rattles and teething toys are some of the best choices for tiny travelers because they’re easy to pack and clean. A stuffed animal or “lovey” can help console older babies and toddlers who may experience ear discomfort on an airplane or boredom on a road trip.

Travel can be tiresome even for adults who know what to expect. For little ones, it’s even more so. Providing frequent breaks to stretch and get their wiggles out helps them not be overwhelmed by the experience of long travel days. Staying engaged with children is also key to keeping boredom or restlessness at bay.

Stick to a Sleep Routine

A little disruption to sleep schedules is to be expected, so try not to stress about it if your little one isn’t sleeping at usual times. If you plan on using a portable crib, have little ones practice sleeping in it for a few nights before you leave for your trip so they’re already accustomed to it. Young sleepers can also benefit from sleep aides such as a white noise machine to ease the transition to a new environment.