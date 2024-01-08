As the first meal of the day, breakfast provides a great opportunity to pack in important nutrients to fuel your body for whatever lies ahead. According to the health editors at Real Simple, a powerful breakfast should include complex carbohydrates that are rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals, protein to fuel your energy and build body tissue, healthy fats to keep you satisfied longer and micronutrients to build your immunity and fight inflammation.

While this may sound like a tall order to expect from just one meal, the following breakfast ideas offer many if not all of these components in one simple dish. Add a few of these to your regular morning routine for a healthy start to your day.



Yogurt. A highly nourishing food that combines three important day-starting nutrients—protein, carbs and fat—in one package, yogurt is a filling, tasty base for a multitude of other healthy ingredients, such as berries, nuts and granola. Yogurt also contains gut-healthy probiotics, and heart-healthy unsaturated fats.

Eggs. A classic American breakfast staple, eggs are a great source of healthy protein to start your day. While there is some dietary cholesterol in egg yolks, enjoying whole eggs a few times per week is a nutritious choice and shouldn’t hurt your efforts to maintain good heart health. If you are watching your cholesterol levels, however, opt for egg whites instead.

Chia pudding. A relative newcomer to the healthy breakfast line-up, chia pudding can be prepped ahead of time for morning-rush convenience, and is loaded with fiber, protein and omega-3 fatty acids, known for helping to reduce heart disease. These ingredients combine to leave you feeling energized while also supporting your gut and overall health. Simply mix a quarter cup of chia seeds with your preferred milk, add a healthy sweetener like honey and your favorite fruit, then let it sit in the fridge for a couple of hours or overnight.

Oats. A long-time morning meal of choice, oats in all of their various forms are a great way to start your day with heart-healthy fiber. Whether you opt for traditional rolled oats, steel cut oats or overnight oatmeal, just mix in your favorite fruit and nut butter for a powerfully nutritious breakfast.

Smoothies. When it comes to breakfast, your blender can be your best friend, allowing you to pack in all of the essential morning nutrients in one satisfying and convenient meal. Add in frozen fruit and vegetables, nut butter, flax and chia seeds, and protein powder for a super healthy breakfast on the go.



With the above options in your morning arsenal, you’ll be able to enjoy a wide variety of breakfast options while ensuring that you fuel your body with the right ingredients to meet the day.