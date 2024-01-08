Portion sizes at restaurants have grown larger over the years, and people have gotten used to eating more than they should. Overeating increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and other serious health problems. Here are some tips to help you figure out how much you and your kids should be eating.

Understand the Difference Between Serving Sizes and Portion Sizes

When you look at the nutrition labels on foods, you’ll find information on the number of calories and the amounts of protein, fat, sugar and nutrients in a serving. A portion size may or may not be the same as the serving size listed on the nutrition label. If the amount that you or your child eats differs from the serving size, you’ll have to do some math to figure out whether it’s a healthy amount.

The type of food in question is important. Eating more than a serving of vegetables can be a good idea since vegetables are nutritious, but eating more than a serving of potato chips can contribute to health problems.

Serve Balanced Meals

Design meals so that 25% of the plate is filled with protein, 25% is filled with starches and grains, and the rest of the plate is filled with fruits and vegetables. Serve healthy meals and snacks at regular intervals so people don’t overeat or choose unhealthy snacks because they’re hungry.

Serve Food in a Way That Promotes Healthy Eating

Put appropriate portions on plates or in bowls. Serving meals family style or eating food directly out of a box or bag can lead to overeating.

Filling large plates can encourage people to overeat, and leaving empty spaces on big plates can make people feel that they’re not getting enough. Using smaller plates can help you and your family eat healthy portions and feel satisfied.

Don’t Make Your Kids Clean Their Plates

Part of the reason why many adults overeat is that they were required to clean their plates when they were children and they didn’t learn to listen to cues from their bodies. Let your kids stop eating when they feel full, even if they haven’t finished everything on their plates.

Be Mindful When Eating at Restaurants

The portions that are served in restaurants are generally larger than what’s considered healthy. When you eat out, share an entrée with someone else or eat half and take the rest home to eat later.

Get Professional Guidance

A person’s age, activity level and other individual factors can influence the amount of food that person should eat. Children’s appetites and nutritional needs can vary widely depending on their stage of development and rate of growth. If you have questions or need advice, consult your doctor, your child’s pediatrician, or a dietician.