If you’ve been less than enthusiastic about your current work situation, you may be wondering if you’re simply in a funk or if it’s time to move on to something new. Making the decision to pursue a new job should never be taken lightly, however. Here are some signs from author and business consultant Robert L. Dilenschneider that it’s time to pursue a new position or perhaps a whole new career.

You’re bored. Have you ever dreaded going back to work the next day? Does the thought of your daily tasks in the office make you long for something else? Perhaps you have a talent or skill that you’re not getting to employ. Are you searching for a way out? Any of these feelings can be a good indicator that it may be time to move on.

Your conscience is nagging at you. If you’re asked to do something you consider unethical by upper management, it may be a dealbreaker in terms of staying with your current employer. Try to have a conversation with your immediate supervisor first to make sure you have all the facts and a better understanding before making this decision.

You see an opportunity to make a difference. While your career may be satisfying, if you see an opportunity to contribute to a cause that’s important to you or to improve the lives of others, this may become an important motivator for you to move onto something new.

You feel like your career no longer “fits.” Maybe you can feel your priorities changing. Maybe you’re getting older and want to make meaningful, lasting relationships with coworkers. Or perhaps you want to become an advocate for a community. There could be many reasons that no longer make your current job a good fit for you. Explore these feelings and move on if need be.

Once you decide to make a career pivot, Dilenschneider advises not to worry about trying something completely different, and that it’s ok if your new pursuit involves a few temporary steps backward. What’s more important is to listen to your inner voice and let that guide you, even if that means taking a few risks. Even if it doesn’t all come together immediately, Dilenschneider says that if you’re doing what makes you happy you won’t regret your decision.