Visual clutter in your living space can bog you down. to keep your space feeling light, fresh and welcoming, avoiding visual clutter is key. While organizing and tidying are crucial to this process, they’re not the only methods that you have in your toolbox.

Simplify and Cull Items to Begin

While decluttering isn’t the only way you can prevent visual cutter, it is the most helpful way to begin. To start, simply embark on a decluttering session. keep only items that are meaningful or serve a genuine purpose in your room.

Choose Furniture Mindfully

Whenever possible, up for furniture with clean lines and simple designs. That said, don’t sacrifice your comfort in your living room. if your favorite couch is a little more bulky but offers a lot of comfort try to opt for smaller and more streamlined furniture options for the remaining items. Consider multifunctional furniture to maximize the space.

Decorate With Purpose

Stick to a cohesive color scheme or theme to ensure that your space doesn’t look too overwhelming. not everything has to match but creating visual Harmony can ensure that your space doesn’t feel overcrowded. Choose a couple of pops of color and then opt for neutrals for the rest of the living space. This ensures that your room is calming instead of busy and overwhelming.

Consider Sizes

Consider the size of your room whenever you look for an item to purchase. This is especially important for furniture or wall art. Ensure that your furniture and decor items are appropriately scaled for your room; too many oversized items can make your space feel small and overcrowded. Remember, just because a piece of furniture looks great in the showroom doesn’t mean it won’t overpower your small living area. A Furniture piece may look great in the showroom but can easily dominate your small living area.

Hide Your Tech

Technology is an essential and Incredibly helpful part of your home. Your living room is no exception. Unfortunately, most technology items are not built for visual appeal. Avoid cable clutter by using cable organizers or concealing cables behind furniture. Mount your TV on the wall, or consider using a media console. Items like game consoles, controllers, remote controls and more should all have a place and, ideally, should be hidden out of sight until use This allows you to find them easily whenever you need them and prevents visual clutter from daily use.