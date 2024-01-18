Eating healthfully and mindfully can be a chore for anyone, but it can be especially difficult if you are managing a hectic schedule. There is no doubt that busy days demand smart snacking solutions to keep you on track, feeling satiated and focused. From protein-packed snacks, to nutritious veggie or fruit-filled options, creating or purchasing some grab-and-go ideas for your busy days is key.

Veggie and Hummus Cups

Veggie and hummus cups are an ideal balanced snack for your busy days. Purchase a grab-and-go hummus cup, or make your own with a reusable container for a more economical and eco-friendly option. Healthy fats and protein from the chickpeas combined with the nutrient density of the veggie of your choice makes this snack satiating and supportive to your health goals.

Brown Rice Cake With Avocado or Cottage Cheese

Rice cakes offer a satisfying crunch you often look for in an afternoon snack. However, rice cakes lack the excess processed and fried ingredients found in potato chips, making them a much more sensible snacking option. Pair your rice cake with smashed avocado and sea salt or cottage cheese and pepper for a flavorful and satisfying snack.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Parfaits are the dessert of the snack world. A fruit parfait tastes delicious and refreshing, especially when paired with granola or a drizzle of honey. Use Greek yogurt to add an extra protein boost, and pack your parfait in a jar for a delicious and portable breakfast or snack.

Overnight Oats

Overnight oats make eating satiating oatmeal easy for those on the go. Prepare individual servings of overnight oats in portable containers or purchase some premade options at your local grocery store. Add your favorite toppings such as nuts, seeds or berries, for an additional texture and flavor profile.

Pre-Made Smoothie Packs

Smoothies are an easy and quick option for taking on the go. Unfortunately, they can take a little bit of extra time to create every morning or at snack time. Make it Easy by pre-portioning smoothie ingredients in silicone freezer bags or Ziploc bags. When you’re ready for a delicious and nutrient-dense smoothie, simply pour your bag and a liquid of choice into your blender. you can even find mini on-the-go blenders to make your snack or morning routine easier than ever before.