Winter can bring holidays and cozy gatherings. It also makes for an excellent time to rest and reflect on the year. Unfortunately for some, those long nights and dreary days can lead to winter blues. Whether you’re feeling stir crazy because of winter storms, or you simply feel a bit dull this time of year, these tips can help you beat winter blues and bring some fun back into your days.

Take Up a New Hobby

Winter is the perfect time to practice that hobby you have always wanted to try. Learn to paint, try a cooking class, learn a new language or begin playing a new instrument. Learning can give you a sense of enjoyment and accomplishment that you may be lacking in the colder months.

Find Good Winter Gear

It’s been said that there is no such thing as bad weather, just bad clothing. Exercise and outdoor activity are surefire ways to boost endorphins and get your body feeling energized, so take some time to find the right winter clothing and get outside. Whether you go for a simple walk around the block or get the gear to try a snowbound winter activity, there’s little doubt you’ll feel a new sense of energy and enjoyment.

Maximize Your Light Exposure

Lack of sunlight in winter can catalyze the winter blues. Try getting outdoors whenever possible, and when you do find yourself indoors, consider opening your curtains and sitting near the window. Maximizing your exposure to natural light can do wonders. If you don’t have easy access to natural lighting, consider a light therapy lamp to mimic sunlight exposure.

Eat a Healthy Diet

While a balanced and healthy diet helps your body year-round, it can be especially essential in fall and winter when the common cold is more often spread. Ensure you’re getting sufficient vitamins and minerals, and check with your doctor about supplementing during this season. This can be especially important for vitamin D (which may be lacking during winter) and omega-3 fatty acids (which can contribute to brain health and positive mood).

Check With a Health Professional

Winter blues are common, but some people can experience more severe symptoms during the colder and darker seasons. According to May Clinic, seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. These low energy and moody feelings usually resolve during spring and summer months. Check in with your doctor or health provider if your symptoms qualify and see what they recommend.