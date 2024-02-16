Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule is important for both children and adults. Lack of consistency can affect children’s moods, relationships and ability to focus in school.
Here’s what you can do…
- Set bedtimes and wake up times and enforce them consistently, even on weekends and during breaks. Letting your kids stay up late one night can affect them for several days afterward.
- If your kids don’t currently have a nighttime routine, help them create one. Bathing, brushing their teeth, and reading can help them wind down.
- The light from electronic devices can make it hard to fall asleep. Set a time when use of devices must stop for the evening.
- Make sure your kids follow a routine on weekends and at other times when they’re not in school.