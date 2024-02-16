Buyers form impressions of houses in seconds. Some issues can be instant turn offs.

An unkempt or cluttered yard, peeling paint and overall lack of curb appeal can make buyers decide that your house isn’t for them.

Clutter can make people think the house doesn’t have enough storage space, you neglected routine maintenance or you’re trying to hide something.

An unpleasant smell from pets, cigarettes, food or water damage can send buyers running. You might not detect an odor, but others who don’t live in your house will.

Bold paint colors can turn off buyers. Repaint your home’s interior with neutral colors so people can imagine themselves living there.

You might not notice problems with your home, but your real estate agent can alert you to issues that can turn off buyers. Heed your agent’s advice and address those problems before you list your house.