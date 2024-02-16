If you own property, but need some extra help maintaining it, working with a property management company may be the answer.
Here’s what you can expect…
- A property management company can handle many of the duties associated with an investment property and take them off your plate.
- A company can advertise vacant units, screen tenants, collect rent, handle maintenance and repairs, and take care of problems.
- If you don’t have enough time to handle those things yourself, live too far away, or don’t want to deal with all that stress, hiring a property management company can be a good idea.
- A property management company can work as an independent contractor. If you hire one, you won’t have to deal with payroll and other duties that employers have.
- The fees might be expensive, but a property management company can provide a positive experience that will make tenants want to stay. That can maximize your long-term profits.