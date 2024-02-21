The garage is one of the most common ways that intruders enter a house. Not taking proper precautions can put your belongings and your loved ones at risk. Even if you have a detached garage, you still need to protect your tools and other valuables.

Your Garage Door Can Be an Access Point

After years of exposure to the elements, your garage door might be cracked or warped, there might be gaps around the edges, or critical components might be damaged or worn out. Any of those issues can make it easy for an intruder to get inside.

A garage door that’s operated with a remote control can be a security risk. If you have an older automatic door, someone with a different remote control for the same door model might be able to open your garage door.

An experienced burglar can also take advantage of a garage door’s emergency release mechanism. You can secure it with a zip tie to keep an intruder out of your garage.

Many homeowners keep their garage door remote control in their car, either on the visor or in the glove box. If someone gets access to your garage door opener, that person will essentially have a key to your entire house. Keep your remote control on your keychain.

Garages typically have a smaller door that leads to the backyard or house. Make sure that door is sturdy, and keep it locked.

Leaving Doors Open Can Put Your Valuables and Family at Risk

Not closing doors can make you vulnerable. A member of your family might forget to close the garage door after parking a vehicle or might not wait to make sure that it’s closed. You might be working in the garage with the door open for light and ventilation, then forget to close it when you go in the house to get something to drink. It only takes a few seconds for someone to enter your garage and possibly your house.

Windows Can Let Thieves See What’s Inside

Your garage probably contains one or more vehicles, plus various tools and lawn care equipment. If you use your garage for a hobby, you might have other expensive items stored there.

If a thief can peek through a window and see valuables in your garage, your home can become a target. You can frost the windows or install curtains or blinds to keep anyone from seeing what’s stored in the garage.

Darkness Is a Thief’s Friend

If the area around your garage isn’t well lit, it will be easy for an intruder to avoid detection. If you don’t already have motion-activated lights, get some installed. Also, make sure that bushes and flowers don’t give burglars hiding places.

Look at Your Garage From a Criminal’s Perspective

The easiest way to identify security risks is to look at your garage through the eyes of a burglar. Identify any changes that you need to make to keep your home and family safe.