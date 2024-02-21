Carving out time for self-reflection is crucial to improve your mental health and ensure relaxation in the midst of a stressful day-to-day life. With the daily hustle that modern schedules create, there’s no doubt that setting aside time for mindfulness and unwinding can offer a big boost to your well-being.

List three to five things you are grateful for today, no matter how small. Explain why you are grateful for them.

Gratitude has been linked to improved mood, lessened anxiety and reduced stress. According to UCLA Health, a 2021 review of research also finds that keeping a gratitude journal can cause a significant drop in diastolic blood pressure. Gratitude journaling can shift your focus from what’s lacking to what’s present, fostering a sense of appreciation.

Describe your ideal day of relaxation and self-care. How can you incorporate elements of it into your regular routine?

Self-care is whatever you can do to support your emotional and physical well-being. It can even be challenging at times. A strict bedtime routine, a gym schedule, or going to therapy can all be forms of self-care. Don’t forget to include the more fun forms of self-care: semi-regular massages, a new fitness class, or an interesting book are all possible inclusions.

Describe a habit or goal that accomplishment that you know would make you feel more like the best you that you want to be. What would the first step of that goal look like?

Goal setting can be full of guilt at times. People often create goals based on what they think they “should” be doing rather than what they feel would make them feel fulfilled and like the best versions of themselves. This journal prompt can help you weed out the expectations and focus on a goal that matters most to you.

List three people for whom you are thankful. Describe what you appreciate most about them; consider sending them a letter, email or a quick text message with that information after journaling.

Research shows that practicing gratitude — 15 minutes a day, five days a week — for at least six weeks can enhance mental wellness and possibly promote a lasting change in perspective. Offering our appreciation for the people around us can foster community and improve our own perspective. This is a win-win for everyone.