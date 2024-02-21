Finding engaging and family-friendly activities despite the cold weather can be difficult, but it’s not impossible with a little creativity. While binge-watching a favorite show may be easier than planning a family outing in the chilly weather, you won’t regret planning an activity that fosters connection this season.

Winter Picnic

A picnic is not just for sunny days! Pack a thermos full of hot soup, another with a warm beverage of your choice, and don’t forget some delicious sandwiches. Head to your local park to enjoy the crisp air and let kids play, or make it a true adventure by taking a winter hike in a snowy setting. Bundle up in warm clothes and bring camping chairs or use a nearby picnic table. Whatever you choose, your family will enjoy a soothing and warming meal surrounded by the beauty of winter.

Fireside Book Club

Winter storms make for the perfect excuse to stay indoors and cuddle by the fire. Whether you have a fireplace or not, starting a book club as a family is an excellent way to engage in a fun and relaxing activity together. Choose a selection of winter-themed books, set reading goals, and have regular family reading nights, or settle on a book to read together. Read aloud for everyone to follow along. Young learners will gain insight into reading challenging words as they follow along, and older readers will enjoy revisiting the days of being read to in the evenings. Everyone is sure to enjoy this relaxing and educational activity.

Feed the Birds

Winter can make it harder for your favorite feathered friends to find food sources. Do your local birds a favor and hang bird feeders in your yard to attract and feed local winter birds. Family members can research the types of birds in the area and learn about their winter habits. Consider practicing photography by trying to snap a great picture or try to create paintings of your favorite aviary visitors.

Skating or Sledding

Many communities set up outdoor ice skating rinks during winter. Likewise, you may be able to find a national or state park nearby that is set up with the perfect hills for sledding or tubing. Bundle up and bring any needed equipment to enjoy a family activity that every family member will enjoy. Don’t forget water to stay hydrated and hot chocolate to beat the chill.