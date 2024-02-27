When you make major home improvements, you only recoup a portion of the cost. Here are some not-so-small renovations that may end up costing you and alienating buyers.

A pool requires a lot of work. It can be a safety hazard for a family with kids, and insurance premiums can be expensive.

Making your house bigger and better than the rest of the neighborhood won’t necessarily make its value skyrocket.

Buyers won’t want to pay a lot for your house when they can get a more affordable home in the same neighborhood.

They also won’t want to pay high property taxes.

Instead of making major home improvements, focus on smaller, more affordable projects that will appeal to future buyers.