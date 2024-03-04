A healthy immune system can help protect you from viruses, such as colds and the flu, and reduce your risk of developing other serious medical conditions. The right daily habits can strengthen your immune system and help you stay healthy.

Eat Nutritious Food

A diet that’s rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can provide your body with nutrients that are essential for a strong immune system. Focus on eating a variety of nutritious foods every day and limiting your consumption of sugar, saturated fat, cholesterol, and salt.

The body absorbs nutrients from food better than it absorbs nutrients from dietary supplements, but people sometimes struggle to get the recommended amounts of certain nutrients from food alone. If you’re concerned that you or your child might have a nutrient deficiency, talk to your doctor or your child’s pediatrician. Supplements might help, but taking the wrong kind of supplement or the wrong amount can do more harm than good.

Drink Plenty of Water

Staying hydrated can contribute to a robust immune system and good overall health. Be sure to consume the recommended amount of water every day, even if you’re not participating in strenuous exercise.

Stay Active

Exercising on a regular basis can help your immune system detect and respond to infections. Physical activity can also have a positive impact on other aspects of your life. Working out can help you manage stress, sleep better, and maintain a healthy weight and reduce your odds of developing diabetes, heart disease, and other serious medical

conditions.

Get Enough Rest

Adequate sleep is critical for a strong immune system, but many adults don’t get the recommended seven or more hours of sleep per night, or they get poor-quality sleep. Not getting adequate rest can weaken your immune system, make it hard to focus at work, contribute to stress and anxiety, and make you feel tempted to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts, all of which can negatively affect your health.

Don’t Smoke

Smoking can weaken your immune system, reduce your body’s ability to fight off illness, and increase your risk of developing lung cancer and other serious medical problems. If you smoke, talk to your doctor about how to quit.

Limit Your Alcohol Intake

If you choose to drink, do so in moderation. Excessive drinking can weaken your immune system, reduce your body’s ability to ward off an infection, and negatively impact your health in a host of other ways.

Get Vaccinated

Vaccines can help your body recognize threats and respond to them. Being vaccinated can significantly reduce your risk of contracting the flu, COVID-19, and other serious infections. Stay up to date on recommended vaccines. If you’re not sure if you’re due for any vaccinations, talk to your doctor.