The mental health benefits of a creative hobby might surprise you. Embracing a creative hobby can be an enriching part of your routine and can provide an excellent way to destress from the rush of modern life. Studies have shown that learning new creative hobbies requires divergent thinking and stimulates neuroplasticity. Remember that you don’t have to be remarkably talented to enjoy the benefits of a creative hobby, so don’t be afraid to embrace your creative side with a new venture. These hobby ideas are a great place to start.

Drawing or Painting

When thinking about creative hobbies, art often comes to mind. Painting or drawing is a classic way to express yourself and embrace your creative side. Consider signing up for a local course or finding one online if you would like to hone your skills further. alternatively, just experiment on your own with various mediums such as watercolors, acrylics, pencils, pastels or oils. Chances are, you will find the process soothing regardless of what you produce.

Baking or Cooking

A great chef or baker gets truly creative in the kitchen, and everyone can enjoy the fruits of their labor. Hone your skills by taking a class, or find a few recipes to experiment with on your own time. Cooking and baking can provide excellent venues to foster your creativity while producing something that you can enjoy afterward. For those who are stressed for time, getting creative in the kitchen is a win-win, allowing you to create nourishing meals while getting the benefits of an enjoyable and creative hobby.

Music

Learning and listening analytically to music can develop new pathways in the brain and can be a gratifying hobby. Dive into music by learning an instrument. Personal tutors are available to teach common musical instruments such as guitar, piano, ukulele or violin. If you have a specific instrument in mind, consider seeking an online tutor who can conduct classes virtually. Already know how to play? Explore singing or songwriting as a creative outlet and see what your compositions can become.

Journaling

While general journaling has a plethora of benefits, creative or non-standard journaling can offer similar therapeutic advantages with a fun and refreshing twist. Explore different forms of creative journaling, such as bullet journaling, art journaling or mixed media journaling. Combine writing, drawing and collage to document your thoughts and experiences.