Many people don’t save enough for retirement and struggle to make ends meet. Having several streams of income when you’re retired can give you financial freedom and flexibility.

Multiple Sources of Income Can Provide Security in an Uncertain World

If you’re decades away from retirement, things might change dramatically between now and then. Not knowing how much essentials like food and electricity will cost when you’re retired can make it difficult to figure out how much you should save. You also don’t know if you’ll develop medical issues that will require ongoing care.

You might be eligible for Social Security benefits, but the amount you’ll receive will depend on your past and future earnings, as well as the age when you retire. Since the population has gotten older and birth rates have fallen, future benefits might be reduced. That means your monthly Social Security benefits might not be enough to pay all your bills. Receiving income from multiple sources can help you cover your expenses, deal with inflation and handle unanticipated costs.

Multiple Income Streams Can Give You the Freedom to Live Life on Your Terms

During retirement, you’ll probably want to travel or pursue new hobbies. Those things will cost money. Receiving regular income from several sources can help you afford the you want and give you peace of mind.

A Diversified Portfolio Can Provide Financial Security

Your retirement portfolio can include an employer-sponsored retirement plan, plus other investments, such as an IRA, an annuity, bonds, certificates of deposit and stocks that pay dividends. While the stock market generally performs well over time, it can be volatile. The value of one of your accounts might plunge in the short term.

If you have income from additional sources that aren’t subject to the same level of risk, you’ll be able to relax since you’ll still be able to cover your bills. There are several ways you can earn money. For example, you can rent out a property or work on a part-time or mfreelance basis.

Without the need to earn a full-time income, you’ll have more flexibility when choosing a job. You might decide to work as a consultant and leverage skills that you gained during your working years, pursue a new interest or turn a hobby into a side hustle or a small business.

Get Help Designing a Retirement Plan That’s Right for You

Planning for retirement is complex, and everyone’s circumstances and goals are unique. A financial advisor can help you create a multi-pronged strategy that will prepare you for a secure retirement.