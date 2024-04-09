Beautiful blooms and sunny days don’t just welcome spring, but it also means that Mother’s Day is just around the corner. Celebrating the moms in your life may be important year-round, but now is the perfect time to remind them just how much you care. This year, celebrate Mom in a unique and fun way with one of these creative ideas to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Planting Project

Spring weather means that Mother’s Day is the perfect time to spend the day gardening together. Plant her favorite flowers, herbs or vegetables in your backyard or community garden and watch your efforts Bloom into something beautiful or delicious. Want to offer a gift? Create a gift basket of gardening tools in her favorite colors or patterns, don’t forget extras like a sun hat, or seeds. She’ll love the memories of the day, and kids will enjoy getting outdoors and getting their hands dirty.

Breakfast in Bed (With a Twist)

It’s true that breakfast in bed is a classic way to celebrate mom, but many mothers have the experience of a lovingly created meal and an unfortunately created mess in the kitchen. If the kids are too little to participate without an unexpected mess, this year, celebrate mom by bringing home her favorite brunch items from a local restaurant. Display them beautifully on a tray and bring them into her room after she has been able to sleep in. She’ll love the heartfelt thoughts behind the meal, and everyone will enjoy not worrying about cleaning up after the breakfast is done.

Picnic Brunch

Embrace the outdoors and have a picnic brunch at a local park. Pack artisan pastries, a few special cheeses, nuts, cured meats and some delicious fruit for a simple brunch that everyone will enjoy. If Mom is the outdoorsy type, schedule a hike to a scenic location before settling down for your meal. Decide that you’re having brunch at a park? Make it a party by including moms and grandmothers on all sides of the family. Kids can enjoy playing outside while the mothers and grandmothers relax and enjoy the sunshine.

Arrange a Photo Shoot

Mothers are notoriously the ones behind the camera during special events and outings. Be sure she’s included in some beautiful family photos by arranging a photo shoot with a local photographer. Choose a location you know she loves and ensure that those special moments with your family are captured forever. On a budget? Many photographers will offer mini-sessions at a specific location this time of year. Check with your favorite photographer to see what your options might be.