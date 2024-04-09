Spring brings with it beautiful blooms, but it also brings spring showers. The unexpected rainy weather can put a wrench in everyone’s plans. Having a few fun-filled activities on hand for rainy days can ensure that no one is suffering from boredom. These quick and fun family activities are perfect for such an occasion.

Around the World Recipes

Use the day as an educational opportunity and discover a new culture. Find a specific area that kids can research, and along the way, choose a fun recipe to create. Whether you choose a snack, dessert, or a full meal, everyone is sure to enjoy the memories while making a new cuisine and exploring a new culture from the comfort of home.

Mud Puddle Walk

Feeling stir-crazy after too many days indoors? Spring showers are the perfect opportunity to put on your favorite pair of galoshes and simply embrace the rain. Spring rains often don’t have the same chill factor as Winter or Fall storms, but you’ll need the right attire. Dress kids in a rain jacket and warm clothes that you don’t mind getting dirty.

Take a stroll along muddy paths and let kids explore the puddles and splash around; make it a nature walk by trying to spot worms, snails and other critters that may come out in the rainy weather.

Indoor Gardening

Spring is the perfect season for gardening, and rainy days don’t need to stop you. Teach your kids the joy of gardening by starting an indoor herb garden right in your kitchen. It’s the perfect year-round activity to ensure that you have fresh, delicious food ready to add texture and flavor to all of your dishes. Or try your hand at growing sprouts. They are straightforward to grow, and kids will love watching them take root.

Dessert Challenge

Get the whole family involved in a tasty dessert-making challenge. Keep it age-appropriate by allowing small children to make a cookie pizza and add their own toppings. For families with older kids, provide some ingredients and let everyone bake their favorite recipe or try something new. Let everyone vote on their favorite, but remember, everyone’s a winner when you get to taste so many delicious desserts!

Springtime Craft

Crafts are always an excellent choice during inclement weather. Since sunny days are around the corner, make a faux stained glass or suncatcher project. Let kids color on clear plastic sheets with markers or use tissue paper squares on clear contact paper to create a mosaic picture. Hang them in the window to let the sun shine through.