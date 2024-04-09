When you’re selling your home, ensuring it is in showing-ready shape when it’s on the market is critical to a fast and successful home sale. To help facilitate a quick home sale, there are little ways you can maximize your home’s market appeal from the moment it officially hits the market. Read on for ways to help your home appeal to potential buyers this spring homebuying season.
Focus on curb appeal
The exterior is your home’s first impression to anyone who comes over, especially potential buyers. Here are some of the areas to focus on for eye-catching curb appeal:
- Manicured lawn
- Trimmed hedges and bushes
- Power washed exterior surfaces
- Seasonal flowers
- Freshened-up front porch, such as furniture, rug, and accessories
Complete a thorough spring cleaning
A thorough seasonal cleaning should be part of your home ownership routine regardless of whether you’re staying or moving. However, when you’re selling your home, it’s an imperative step for the listing process. Areas to focus on include:
- Deep clean the carpets, upholstery, window treatments, and rugs
- Thoroughly scrubbing inside of ovens and microwave
- Deep-clean the baseboards and ceiling fans
- Clean the interior and exterior windows
- Declutter and organize closets and drawers, and deep clean the interior
Maximize natural light
Natural light tops many buyers’ must-have lists and can be particularly important during the warmer months. Opening the window treatments and removing any particularly dark and heavy treatments can transform a room. Moving bulky furniture away from the windows, trimming exterior landscaping that blocks the windows, and cleaning the windows are additional ways to help create a sun-drenched living space.
Have a comprehensive marketing plan
When you interview real estate agents, make sure the agent you hire has the experience and knowledge to create a creative marketing plan specific to your home type, price, and location. The marketing plan should appeal to buyers searching for homes that align with your home’s listing price and local market.
Ensure it is professionally staged and photographed
Your real estate agent should also include professional staging and photography in the marketing plan. Buyers begin their home search online, so professionally photographing a staged and styled home will showcase your home’s selling features.
Highlight outdoor living
Once the weather begins to warm up, outdoor living is top-of-mind. Focus on preparing your outdoor space for buyers with seasonal landscaping updates and staging the area. Showcase your home’s seasonal features, such as a pool, water or fire features, or a garden. Set up the outdoor furniture and stage this space like your interior living area. Add seasonal potted plants and outdoor decorative accessories to create a welcoming and relaxing backyard oasis.