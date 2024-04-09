When you’re selling your home, ensuring it is in showing-ready shape when it’s on the market is critical to a fast and successful home sale. To help facilitate a quick home sale, there are little ways you can maximize your home’s market appeal from the moment it officially hits the market. Read on for ways to help your home appeal to potential buyers this spring homebuying season.

Focus on curb appeal

The exterior is your home’s first impression to anyone who comes over, especially potential buyers. Here are some of the areas to focus on for eye-catching curb appeal:

Manicured lawn

Trimmed hedges and bushes

Power washed exterior surfaces

Seasonal flowers

Freshened-up front porch, such as furniture, rug, and accessories

Complete a thorough spring cleaning

A thorough seasonal cleaning should be part of your home ownership routine regardless of whether you’re staying or moving. However, when you’re selling your home, it’s an imperative step for the listing process. Areas to focus on include:

Deep clean the carpets, upholstery, window treatments, and rugs

Thoroughly scrubbing inside of ovens and microwave

Deep-clean the baseboards and ceiling fans

Clean the interior and exterior windows

Declutter and organize closets and drawers, and deep clean the interior

Maximize natural light

Natural light tops many buyers’ must-have lists and can be particularly important during the warmer months. Opening the window treatments and removing any particularly dark and heavy treatments can transform a room. Moving bulky furniture away from the windows, trimming exterior landscaping that blocks the windows, and cleaning the windows are additional ways to help create a sun-drenched living space.

Have a comprehensive marketing plan

When you interview real estate agents, make sure the agent you hire has the experience and knowledge to create a creative marketing plan specific to your home type, price, and location. The marketing plan should appeal to buyers searching for homes that align with your home’s listing price and local market.

Ensure it is professionally staged and photographed

Your real estate agent should also include professional staging and photography in the marketing plan. Buyers begin their home search online, so professionally photographing a staged and styled home will showcase your home’s selling features.

Highlight outdoor living

Once the weather begins to warm up, outdoor living is top-of-mind. Focus on preparing your outdoor space for buyers with seasonal landscaping updates and staging the area. Showcase your home’s seasonal features, such as a pool, water or fire features, or a garden. Set up the outdoor furniture and stage this space like your interior living area. Add seasonal potted plants and outdoor decorative accessories to create a welcoming and relaxing backyard oasis.