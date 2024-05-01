Setting a goal to be more healthy—whether that means eating better, exercising more or losing a few pounds (or all of the above)—is a resolution most people have made at least once in their lives. Frustratingly, it’s also a goal that is commonly hard to stick to.

According to a recent national wellness survey of 3,000 people across the country, conducted by national athletic club Life Time, nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents said they will prioritize their health and wellbeing more this year—a 29% increase from the year prior. The top reason cited is to be able to keep doing things they love for as long as possible. More people are focusing on being able to live longer, healthier lives (51%), versus simply looking better (9%).



With such an important outcome as the motivation, why then do so many fail to meet their health and wellness goals? There are many reasons why, and a lack of willpower isn’t one of them. Here are five common mistakes people make with their goals and how to get back on track.



Your goals are too large and vague. Instead of setting a broad goal like “losing 30 pounds” or “getting into great shape,” it’s better to start small and with specific habits, rather than trying to accomplish everything all at once. Start with something like giving up soda or lifting free weights twice a week, goals that you’re more likely to stick to and which will build important habits to carry you to your larger overall goal.

Doing too much, too fast. If you push yourself too hard right out of the gate, you’re likely to burn out fast. Instead, stick to a schedule that combines hard workout days with light exercise days. Make small adjustments to your diet so that your body chemistry adapts slowly and you don’t feel deprived. Planning for dips in motivation . We set goals when we’re motivated and don’t think about what to do when we lose motivation, which happens to almost everyone eventually. Come up with a game plan for when things get tough that will help you refocus. Try having an accountability partner who can encourage you through the dips, or enlist some coaching through a health podcast or book. Have these resources at the ready.

Underestimating how hard you can work . You may be all psyched to start running three miles a day or bench pressing heavy weights at the gym, only to find that you’re not physically ready for these lofty goals. Enlist a trainer or take a group class to help provide guidance on what you can accomplish now then gradually build up. Having too much variety in your workouts . In order to chart your progress and properly challenge yourself, your workouts should be consistent, allowing you to progressively lift heavier weights, do more reps or run a little further. You need some consistency to optimally challenge yourself.

As Danny King, manager of performance and recovery for Life Time says, “People should define the motivation behind their goals and focus on that when the going gets tough. Then, implement one positive and specific habit or action they can take toward your goal. Taking this approach lets you track your progress and see progress at a much more attainable rate.”