Thinking about updating your outdoor living space this year? You may want to consider the results of the Deckorators® annual Outdoor Living Report to get the latest insights on the top trends for outdoor design.

To compile the report, the Deckorators contractor network used intel based on what homeowners have been requesting most for their outdoor spaces, including functional design, regional color trends and more.

“Our experts are seeing homeowners prioritize a balance of form and function. It’s all about creating a flexible-use space full of elements that enhance the enjoyment of the outdoor experience,” says Deckorators Category Marketing Manager Michelle Hendricks.

Here are a few of the top trends highlighted in the report:

Functional design. Homeowners are looking to utilize their outdoor spaces for multiple purposes, and in all kinds of weather, from season to season. That’s why flexible-use zones throughout a deck are becoming a design standard, designed to maximize utility and prioritize spatial flow. Covered areas and/or spots with a heating feature extend the use of a deck into cooler seasons.

Cocktail rails. Signifying a shift away from the structured dining table, the recent spike in bar rail additions frees up space on the deck and creates additional opportunities for socializing.

Monochrome palettes. Homeowners’ preferences for deck colors are becoming more minimalistic, opening up more opportunities for pops of color and texture elsewhere that can be easily updated with changing trends. Contractors report a movement toward more neutral overall colors so that homeowners can add personality with mixed materials and greenery.

Privacy walls and shade structures. Offering privacy and/or welcome relief from the sun, these deck features enhance the outdoor experience by providing seclusion from neighbors and protection from the elements. Privacy walls can also serve a dual purpose, incorporating entertainment centers and greenery.



Heaters and fire features. Homeowners are challenging the seasonality of their outdoor spaces with heated elements, whether it be the sleek, discreet warmth of outdoor heaters or the eye-catching ambience of a central fireplace. Contractors report that adding heating features can extend the use of your outdoor space by as much as three months.

Outdoor kitchens. Outdoor kitchens are going beyond the utilitarian purpose of cooking to become central hubs for entertaining. This is why there’s increasing interest in upgrades like extended counter space and built-in appliances.

Designer/homeowner collaboration. If you’ve got your own particular ideas for designing your outdoor space, you’re not alone. The findings report an overall increase in homeowners who are showing more interest and getting more involved in the design process from start to finish.

The bottom line is that today’s homeowners want their outdoor spaces to serve a variety of purposes, so that most anything that happens within their home can now take place outdoors as well, from exercise to entertaining.

