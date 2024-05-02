While many suffer from allergies during peak-pollen seasons like Spring, and ragweed season during the Fall, for many others, winter brings on a barrage of debilitating allergy symptoms as well.



The main difference with winter allergies is that the culprits exist indoors as opposed to the natural environment. This means that you can help keep your winter allergies under control by maintaining a few simple strategies. Try the following, recommended by the experts at Healthgrades:



1. Keep an eye on indoor humidity. Two of the most common indoor allergens are mold and dust mites, both of which thrive in high humidity. With that in mind, aim to keep your indoor humidity less than 50% by running exhaust fans when cooking, showering and bathing; sealing up cracks and crevices which allow moisture to enter the house; and using a humidifier or dehumidifier to maintain household humidity at 30 to 40%.



2. Install high-efficiency filters. High-efficiency furnace filters capture up to 30 times as many allergens as traditional furnace filters. Available at hardware and home improvement stores, these filters trap pet dander, molds, dust mites and more, preventing these allergens from circulating throughout the home. While high-efficiency filters are usually more expensive than the traditional versions, they don’t need to be changed as often so your up-front investment should even out over time. Also be sure to change out the filters in your vacuum cleaner and humidifier, to make sure they’re operating effectively.



3. Clean your house. Vacuum, mop and wash textiles regularly. Carpets should be vacuumed once a week and you may want to wear a mask to prevent inhaling allergens as they circulate. Launder bedding and pajamas in hot water to kill off allergy-causing dust mites, and use damp cloths when dusting instead of dry rags to capture more allergens.

4. Manage pet exposure. If you’re allergic to pets, be sure to minimize your exposure to them. If you’re visiting a friend with a pet, consider taking allergy medication before you head out or suggest meeting elsewhere to avoid the situation altogether. If a family member within your home does have a pet, create boundaries, designating a specific space for the pet to play, eat and sleep, preferably an area that has a tile or linoleum floor. Don’t allow the pet on the furniture or in the bedroom, and have the pet bathed once a week.

5. Don’t avoid medical help. If the above strategies don’t alleviate your symptoms, talk to your healthcare provider to see whether allergy testing or medication are in order.