Between hectic schedules and sedentary workdays, there’s no doubt most of us can use a little extra movement in our week. Fitness classes and pre-planned activities at home can do a lot to boost physician and mental health, but keeping things interesting and fun can be a challenge. If you are hoping to improve your fitness or simply want to add a new and enjoyable hobby to your day, these exercise options may be just what you need to stay engaged and on track.

Aerial Yoga

Combine traditional yoga poses and aerial acrobatics to step into a fitness regime that challenges your strength and flexibility at once. Using a hammock or silk fabric suspended from the ceiling, participants can learn graceful and interesting poses or impressive drops and flowing choreography. Studios offer classes uniquely designed for beginners, allowing you to safely explore the skills and grow over time.

Aqua Zumba

You have probably heard of the dance fitness that took the world by storm in the past, and while Zumba is still a fun way to get fit, its popularity makes it far from out-of-the-box. Aqua Zumba takes all the fun and energy of a traditional Zumba class and brings it to the water for a refreshing and low-impact fitness option. Far from the boring water aerobics class your grandmother may favor, Aqua Zumba offers a high-energy way to enjoy the water.

Hula Hooping

Not just for kids, hula hoops can offer a substantial fitness boost. Tone your core muscles, improve your coordination, and playfully burn calories through a nostalgic activity that can be done with friends or alone. While many unique fitness options require a class or expensive equipment, hula hooping is an accessible sport that you can do from home or even with your kids if you are a parent. Keep in mind that weighted and training hula hoops exist, so consider your options before you settle for a bargain bin hoop.

Trampoline Rebounding

Rebounding is a low-impact activity that can be performed on a mini-trampoline from home or in a class with friends. Bouncing on a trampoline burns calories, improves cardiovascular health, strengthens your muscles, and has the added benefit of boosting lymphatic drainage. Find a fun and energetic class near you for an out-of-the-box activity that you’re sure to enjoy, or keep things simple by purchasing an inexpensive fitness trampoline for your home. Many options can be folded up and stored away for later, making it a great small-space fitness activity.