There’s no doubt about it, our modern world can get stressful. Research has shown that yoga can offer excellent benefits, including stress management. If you are looking to balance your if you were hoping to de-stress, try out these four poses to help you meet those goals.

Child’s Pose

This pose can gently stretch the hips, thighs, and ankles. It is a very beginner-friendly pose since it requires little in the way of strength and balance, making it the perfect pose to sink into and relax into after a stressful day.

Try it: To start, kneel on a yoga mat or a soft carpet, sitting on your knees. Sit back on your heels so your glutes touch, rest on your feet, and lower your torso forward, resting it on your thighs. Extend your arms forward to touch palms down on the mat or carpet and rest your forehead on the floor.

Downward Dog Pose

Named for Fido’s favorite way to stretch, downward dog is an excellent way to stretch the entire body, but offers extra benefits to relieve tension in the shoulders, back, and hamstrings, in particular. This gentle pose is easy for all, making it an excellent addition to your evening routine.

Try it: Stand on your mat or a soft floor and gently lean down to touch your toes. Walk your hands forward, aiming to create a “V” shape with your body, keeping your arms and legs straight while keeping your heels flat on the ground.

Tree Pose

Calm your mind with the tree pose. While gentle, it requires extra concentration and balance, making it a great option to bring mental focus and let go of all of the rushing thoughts a hectic day can bring.

Try it: Stand tall with your feet apart and arms at your sides. To begin, shift your weight onto one foot, bringing the other off the ground and pointing your foot toward your inner thigh (or calf for modification). Forming a triangle with your bent leg, rest your foot as you balance.

Warrior Pose

Add the warrior pose to your de-stress regimen. While not as hard as the tree pose, the warrior requires a gentle balance, making it a simple pose to focus on after a hard day.

Try it: Stand with your feet wide apart while extending your arms on both sides. Bend one knee and lean forward into a lunge; move your foot outward at a 45-degree angle on the leg that is currently straight.