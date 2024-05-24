Despite images on social media, shelter magazines and design books, having a television in your primary living spaces is a normal way of life. However, just because you have a TV in these rooms doesn’t mean it needs to be an eyesore. There are many ways to help it blend into the background and avoid becoming a focal point. Here are some ways to decorate around a TV to have a functional yet beautiful space.

Framed TV

A framed TV, such as Samsung The Frame, can make your television appear as a beautiful piece of art when it’s not in use. After you select the custom frame, you can also choose the downloadable piece of art. This allows you to hang the TV above a mantle or on a wall, doubling as a stunning piece of art when the TV is off.

Install in the Built-In Shelving Instead of on the Mantel

The mantle often becomes the default location for hanging a TV. However, you can offset the TV and hang it inside the built-in shelves that flank the fireplace instead of over the mantle. Hanging the TV in this location helps it blend in more, and it is often a more comfortable height to watch the TV. Many times, when the TV is on a mantle, it’s too high, which requires you to raise your neck to a possibly uncomfortable position.

Install Folding Panels Over the TV

Whether the TV is installed over the mantle or on a wall, folding panels that resemble cabinetry can conceal it. When the TV is in use, you can open the panels, and when it’s closed, you can close them again. These panels can be painted, wallpapered or have other wall treatments such as wainscoting or other millwork.

Anchor With a Slim Console Table

If you mount the TV on the wall, you can anchor it with a slim console table instead of a standard bulky media console. This makes the entire vignette blend into the room more, adding a more decorative element. Styling the console table with an understated selection of coffee table books and a few ornamental objects such as bowls, candlesticks or small vases can create a beautiful moment in the room. Additionally, selecting a framed TV for this spot will make it appear that you have a beautifully framed piece of art hanging over the console table.

Apply a Dark Wall Behind the TV

Whether the TV is on the wall, in a bookshelf or hung on the mantle, a dark wall behind it can help it blend in. Whether it’s a dark shade of paint or a dark wallpaper, this rich background can help conceal the TV.

Decorate Around It

If the TV is hung inside built-in shelves or a media center, filling the smaller shelves with decorative accents will help take the focus off the TV. Employing shelf styling tips and tricks, such as using a blend of size, scale and textured items, will create a beautiful all-over vignette so the entire media center doesn’t feel like the focus is on the TV.

A TV can bring families and friends together to cheer on their favorite team, have family movie nights and catch up on their favorite shows.