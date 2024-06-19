New parents often wonder if their baby is getting the right amount of sleep or become concerned if their infant isn’t sleeping through the night. These guidelines can help you figure out if your baby is getting an appropriate amount of sleep, but it’s important to note that individual needs vary. A baby’s temperament and developmental stage can affect the amount of sleep he or she needs.

How Much Do Babies Generally Sleep?

It’s common for newborns to sleep up to 18 hours in a 24-hour period. Babies who were born premature can sleep even more. During the first year of life, their sleeping habits will gradually come to resemble those of full-term babies. Infants between the ages of 4 and 12 months usually sleep 12 to 16 hours in a 24-hour period. For toddlers, 11 to 14 hours of sleep per day is normal.

Why Do Babies Sleep a Lot?

During the early stages of life, children go through a period of rapid development. Getting a lot of sleep is essential for brain development, the formation of memories, physical growth and the development of motor skills.

When Should Babies Sleep?

Babies don’t initially understand the difference between day and night, and they generally don’t sleep for large amounts of time all at once. Instead, they take a series of naps. It’s common for babies to spend most of the daylight hours sleeping. They gradually begin to nap less as they get older.

Newborns typically wake up several times during the night because they’re hungry. Babies around 3 months old can start to sleep through the night, but they’ll still take naps during the day. Some babies don’t begin to sleep through the night until they’re significantly older. It’s common for children up to a year old to wake up during the night.

Is Your Baby Getting the Right Amount of Sleep?

With your baby taking naps here and there, it can be difficult to know how much sleep your child is getting in a day. Keeping a log can help you calculate how many hours your baby is sleeping every 24 hours, and figure out if the total falls into a normal range. If your baby is getting a little more or less sleep than average, that doesn’t necessarily mean that there’s a problem. If you’re concerned about the amount of sleep your baby is getting, you can consult your pediatrician.

Bring the record of your baby’s sleeping habits to the appointment. That information can help the doctor assess your child’s total amount of sleep and look for patterns. The pediatrician can answer any questions you have about your baby’s sleeping habits and give you advice on how to get your baby on a consistent sleep schedule.