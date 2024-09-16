Many homeowners don’t know that the sun’s UV rays can cause upholstery to fade and change the color of wood furniture.

When designing the layout of a room, place furniture in areas where it won’t get a lot of direct sunlight.

Use curtains, drapes, blinds, and/or shades to block out sunlight and protect your furniture. Choose window treatments that are easy to adjust.

You can install window film to block out UV rays. If your windows are old, replace them with ones that can keep out sunlight and make your house more energy efficient.

You can treat your upholstered or wood furniture with a product that’s designed to protect it from UV damage.

If you don’t want to use chemicals, you can get furniture covers or just use some blankets or throws to protect your furniture.