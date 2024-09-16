A disaster can strike with little or no warning. Be prepared to evacuate your home on short notice.

Put clothes, medications, important documents, food, water, and other essentials in backpacks for each member of your family.

Familiarize yourself with your local government’s emergency response plan and shelter locations. Ask family and friends if you can stay with them if necessary.

Identify multiple routes that you can take to reach your destination in case roads are impassable.

If you have pets, gather supplies for them and identify a pet-friendly place where your family can stay.

If you’re waiting for authorities to tell you if you should evacuate, load up your car so you can leave immediately if you receive an evacuation order.

Before a forecasted storm, fill your gas tank and make sure each family member has a fully charged cell phone and everyone else’s phone number.