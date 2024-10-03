To keep your property investment in excellent shape and maintain its value, every homeowner should complete a go-to set of necessary tasks each season. In the fall, these maintenance tasks are crucial so you can protect your house from weather-related changes that can impact the structure and integrity of the house.

Interior Autumn Home Maintenance Tasks

Deep Clean Carpets, Rugs and Upholstery

Autumn is optimal for cleaning carpets, rugs, upholstery and soft surfaces. The summer months often mean more people are home, and dirt is tracked through the house with more indoor-outdoor living. Deep cleaning these soft surfaces will give you a clean slate as you spend more time indoors.

Service the Furnace

The furnace should ideally be inspected once a year, and autumn is the best time to do so. Scheduling the annual inspection in the fall means you can identify any potential issues before its time to turn on the heat. Additionally, the HVAC filters should be replaced quarterly, and the beginning of a new season is ideal.

Assess the Humidifier

When the outdoor temperatures fall and the indoor temperatures warm up, the air can be dry. Having the humidifier running will prevent the indoor air from becoming too dry and make your skin more comfortable. Scheduling a humidifier inspection and changing the filter will ensure the humidifier runs optimally when it’s time to turn on the heat.

Inspect Smoke and Carbon Dioxide Detectors

The beginning of autumn is ideal for testing the smoke and carbon dioxide detectors. Also, smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries should be changed twice a year, so changing the batteries in the fall and again in the spring is an easy rule to follow.

Exterior Autumn Home Maintenance Tasks

Cover or Relocate the Outdoor Furniture

Once you put out the final fire of the season, cover or relocate the outdoor furniture. Protecting your furniture with weather-proof covers will guarantee it is in summer-ready shape for next season.

Inspect the Driveway

Repairing any driveway cracks or damage before the first freeze can prevent them from expanding further. Assess the driveway and make any necessary repairs before the temperatures drop too low.

Clear the Gutters

As autumn rolls around, keeping the gutters clear is imperative. When The leaves fall, it’s essential to keep them clear. Otherwise, there’s a risk of damage when the first heavy snowfall comes.

Check the Doors and Windows for Air Leaks

Drafty windows and doors can result in heat loss and higher energy bills. Checking your house for leaky windows and doors can reduce energy usage. Putting paper under the doors and windows is an easy way to look for air leaks. If the paper slides around, it’s time to reseal the doors and windows.

Drain and Seal the Outdoor Spigots

When gardening season is complete, drain the outdoor fixtures, disconnect the hoses and attach the outdoor spigot covers. Any water left in the fixture or hoses means a risk of the pipes bursting if the water freezes.