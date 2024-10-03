As you search for a new home, energy efficiency may top your must-have list. A house built with energy efficiency in mind can offer benefits such as reducing your carbon footprint, energy bills and overall long-term energy costs. If this is important to you, read on for ways to assess a home’s energy efficiency as you house hunt.

Assess the Insulation

During the inspection, the inspector should assess the quantity and quality of the insulation. The house should be insulated evenly throughout. If the insulation breaks down, the home will use more energy.

Check for Air Leaks

When you’re touring properties, you can assess air leaks independently. Simply lay down a piece of paper by the windows and doors, and if it blows away, the windows and doors have air leaks. The solution is to replace the weather stripping, recaulk or, in some cases, replace windows and doors entirely. Air leaks can also come through the baseboards, attic, fireplace and electrical outlets. Hire a professional to assess the severity of the leaks and provide guidance on sealing them.

Look at the Appliances

If the appliances in the house are energy efficient, they will have ENERGY STAR labels. You can request proof from the seller if they don’t have these labels. The ENERGY STAR website has a calculator that compares ENERGY STAR products to non-ENERGY STAR products to outline the difference in energy usage and costs.

Inspect the HVAC System

During your search and the inspection, give the HVAC system extra attention. If the unit is 15-20 years old, more energy-efficient models are available that would reduce the amount of energy the house uses. A professional can assess if the unit has been well-maintained, as this adds life to the unit and can improve its energy efficiency. Using high-energy filters can also improve the efficacy. It’s also essential to assess the exterior HVAC systems, as debris, weeds, dirt and overgrown landscaping can decrease efficiency.

Hire a Professional

If you suspect the home isn’t as energy efficient as you’d like, an energy auditor can come to the house to conduct a professional energy assessment. This professional can evaluate the home’s energy usage by carefully inspecting the insulation, lighting, HVAC systems and the home’s insulation. They will identify areas that need improvement and provide recommendations on ways to help the home reduce its energy consumption.

Check the Lighting

Swapping out the light bulbs for LED or CFL options is an easy, low-effort way to save on electricity. If the house has 100-watt light bulbs, swapping these out for 65 or 70-watt light bulbs will last longer and result in cost savings on the electric bill.

Instant Energy Wins

Not every energy-saving method requires a professional assessment. There are more minor ways you can reduce a home’s energy footprint on your own after you move in, such as: