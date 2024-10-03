Fall cleaning may not receive the same praise as spring cleaning, but it’s just as important. Resetting your home between seasons is one of the best ways to prevent clutter and unnecessary items from accumulating throughout the house. Fall cleaning will eliminate summer’s accessories, clothing and toys and make space to create a warm, welcoming winter retreat. Read on for ways to tackle fall cleaning in your home.

Bathroom

Bathroom cabinets and drawers can often be neglected. As you enter a new season, give this space the attention it deserves.

Clean out the drawers and cabinets, thoroughly wipe them down, discard items you no longer use and organize the rest.

Assess the shower curtains, bath mats and towels to determine if they need to be replaced.

If you have young children, sanitize the bath toys or throw out the ones growing mildew.

Kitchen

This hardworking space is about to work even harder during the upcoming holiday season. Giving it a refresh will provide a blank slate for your upcoming holiday cooking, hosting and baking.

Deep clean the oven with your cleaning solution of choice

Clean the coffee maker to enjoy your freshest cup of morning joe.

Empty the refrigerator and freezer and throw out expired items. Wipe down all the shelves and drawers to remove spilled condiments, crumbs and food.

Clean the pantry by throwing away expired food and wiping down the shelves. Decant as much as you can, such as cereal, pasta and nuts, for a streamlined and uniform look so you can easily identify how much food you have.

Wash and sanitize the kitchen garbage and recycling bins.

Bedroom

A new season is a great time to update the bedding and make minor decor changes. Before you do this, deep clean this space to create the most restful sleep space.

Vacuum or steam the window treatments, such as the curtains and shades of blinds.

Vacuum and rotate the mattress to help extend its longevity.

Conduct a seasonal closet cleanout by donating or selling the warm-weather items you didn’t wear this summer and the cold-weather items you know you won’t wear this winter.

Schedule a professional carpet or rug cleaning.

Clean out the nightstand drawers by throwing out items you no longer need and organizing the rest.

Living Spaces (living room, family room, great room)

Your home’s living spaces experience a lot of life. Everyone gathers, relaxes and lounges in these rooms, and they could likely use a thorough cleaning before you use them even more during the winter.

Schedule a professional upholstery cleaning for the carpet or rugs, sofas, chairs and drapery.

Wipe down the walls with a gentle soap and water mixture. The walls can trap home odors that you didn’t know existed.

Wash the throw pillow covers and blankets.

Clean the TV screen.

Use a Mr. Clean magic eraser to wipe marks off the walls.

Organize the kid’s toy spaces, such as the art carts, toy bins, shelving baskets and bookshelves. Throw out and donate everything that’s broken or outgrown.

An organized, clean home may keep you in reactionary mode as you go through your daily and weekly home cleaning checklist.