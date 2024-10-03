As the air turns crisp and the sun sets earlier and earlier, long evenings spent in the backyard are relocated inside. If you have a house full of restless little ones, having a pre-planned list of indoor fall activities can lessen the chaos and make everyone look forward to the autumn nights ahead. Read on for a list of indoor activities you can enjoy with family and friends at home.

Pizza Making Night

After a long week of work, school and activities, Friday night pizza is a go-to in many households. Turn this weekly ritual into an activity by setting out the ingredients for everyone to make their own. Create a playlist, pour your beverage of choice and watch everyone’s hidden culinary talents emerge.

Reading Retreat

If you have a house full of readers, setting up an in-house read-in can help to nurture everyone’s minds. Ensure everyone has a stack of their favorite books and create reading zones for each family member. Whether you set up tents filled with floor cushions, pillows and blankets or assign lounging spots for each family member, ensure everyone has plenty of items to help them relax and feel comfortable and a place to set their favorite drink. Dim the lights, turn on the fire and play soft music to set the scene for a night ahead of getting lost in your favorite books.

Game Tournament

Whether you hold a one-night tournament or extend it throughout the season, a household game tournament can foster everyone’s competitive spirits. You can turn your family room into your game headquarters by setting up a different game in various spots. Setting up a snack and beverage station and a scoreboard will help keep everyone’s mind in the game.

Seasonal Baking

If you enjoy visiting pumpkin patches or apple orchards during the day, reserve the evening for cooking, baking and enjoying the fruits of your labor. Whether you turn it into an apple pie-baking competition, roast pumpkin seeds to give to your neighbors, or indulge in caramel apples, an evening of making and creating can round out a fun day of autumn outdoor activities.

Indoor Camping

Chilly fall nights can become too cold for even the most enthusiastic outdoor fans (especially for the littlest outdoor enthusiasts). Clearing the living room to create your own campground can make it a night they will always remember. Setting up a tent, projecting stars onto the ceiling, playing outdoor ambient sounds on the sound machine, and having some s’mores before the bedtime story can create the perfect warm, clean indoor campground setting.

Holiday Gift Crafting Night

If you have little artists or crafters, consider getting a headstart on homemade holiday gifts. Whether they draw pictures that you can custom frame for grandparent gifts, handmade bracelets for their favorite aunts, or hand-painted mugs for their best uncles, giving them the space and creative freedom to create these gifts, made especially by them can help boost their confidence and give them a headstart on gifting before the business of the holidays arrives.