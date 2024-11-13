An inviting winter home is warm and inviting and should feel like a welcoming retreat for all who enter. Layering textiles, adding rugs, increasing the light sources, and appealing to the senses are all ways to create this calming winter haven that everyone craves. Read on for ways to create a cozy and inviting home this winter.

Add textiles

Bringing in more textiles, such as throw blankets and pillows, seat cushions, drapery panels, hanging wall tapestries, and runners, is the easiest way for a home to feel more inviting this winter. Having something soft underfoot, a feathery place to lay your head on the sofa, a plush throw to envelop you, and rich drapery panels on the wall will absorb sound, add warmth, and create a home that feels like you can sink into.

Layer rugs

Layering rugs is a way to add depth and comfort to a room. Using a neutral, natural fiber rug as the base and layering a thinner rug in deeper or more vibrant hues will create a look and feel that is both physically warm and visually appealing.

Create ambiance with lighting

Adding additional lights throughout the home will make it feel like a Nancy Meyers movie set. Floor lamps in the corners, sconces hung above the mantels and in hallways, and table lamps on flat surfaces throughout the home will make it feel like it’s illuminated from within.

Bring in natural accents

Incorporating natural accents throughout the home, such as evergreen branches and magnolia leaves, will add softness and a piece of nature, which can be a welcome addition when you spend more time indoors.

Scent the scene

A seasonal scent can instantly create a sense of home. It can spark pleasant memories, help you relax, and be an important part of your home’s winter ambiance. Use your special serveware and dinnerware. As you spend more time at home and indoors, use your special serveware and dinnerware to make ordinary meals extra festive and memorable.

Layer the window treatments

Layering window treatments can make a room warmer and create a designer-inspired effect. If your windows have blinds or shades, layering drapery panels will help the space feel finished. If the windows only have drapery panels, installing Roman shades to the frame will create a luxe, layered look.

Add more runners

Areas in homes that are often overlooked, such as narrow hallways or the kitchen, need runners to make them physically warmer and transform them into intentionally designed spaces.

Update the bedding

Updating the bedding for the colder months will create a cozy cocoon when it’s time to sleep. Updating your sheets to a soft cotton or flannel set will make a soft base, a heavier duvet or comforter will add warmth, and layering additional throw blankets will help you stay cozy during the coldest winter nights.