The holiday season is a time of celebration, and with this celebration comes extra decorations, deliveries, lights, festivities, and more. With all this extra comes slight risks that can expose your home and lifestyle to potential safety risks. However, knowing these risks, you can take precautions to keep your house safe and sound during the holiday season.

Package drop zone

It’s the season of holiday gift deliveries, and these increased deliveries can bring increased theft. Installing a package delivery box by your front door will create a safe and secure place for delivery drivers to deposit your packages. Since this is a secure, locked box, there is less risk of someone being able to steal the package from your porch. Additionally, if you receive packages when you’re out of town, there won’t be any obvious signs that no one is home.

Christmas tree care

Christmas trees are the season’s hallmark and can be a severe fire hazard. If you like having a real tree, request a fresh cut so the tree will adequately absorb water. A real tree also requires daily watering to prevent the needles from drying. If you prefer an artificial tree, check to ensure it has a fire-resistant label. Keep the tree away from any heat source, such as vents, radiators, or the fireplace, whether real or artificial.

Real flames should never be around a tree, faux or natural. Remember to unplug the lights every time you leave the house and before you go to bed.

Clean the fireplace and chimney

One of the best parts of this holiday season is having a cozy holiday movie night with a fire burning in the fireplace. Before you light your first fire of the season, schedule a professional cleaning to clean the firebox and chimney to reduce the risk of fire and to avoid breathing in potentially harmful buildup.

Skip heavy stocking hangers

Heavy stocking hangers are beautiful decor pieces that can serve as focal points on a mantel. However, if you have young children or pets, it’s best to exchange these for a clip that is securely attached to the mantel. Curious hands or paws can tug a stocking, and these heavy stocking hangers can fall, posing a safety risk.

Don’t overload extension cords

When you’re hanging lights on the Christmas tree, mantel, banister, or wherever else you hang string lights, be aware of how many strands you’re plugging into an extension cord. To avoid the risk of fire, avoid plugging in no more than three strands of light into an extension cord. When you’re pulling your lights out, also be sure to inspect them to ensure that the strands aren’t cracked or frayed.

Keep exterior walkways cleared and well-lit

The holiday season often brings increased foot traffic to your home, from delivery drivers and friends and family coming by both planned and unexpectedly. Be sure your exterior walkways are cleared of tripping hazards, such as cords, decorations, and ice. Adequate pathway lighting can help light the way to prevent any potential tripping hazards.