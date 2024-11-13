Your home’s energy bills will likely substantially increase during the frigid winter months. However, investing in energy-efficient home features can help reduce heating costs and improve your home’s overall energy efficiency. If this is important to you, read on for ways to maximize energy efficiency during the cold winter months.

Take advantage of natural light

Natural light can have a remarkable warming effect on a home. Keeping the window treatments open during daylight can let the sun shine through and warm the house. Once the sun sets in the evening, closing the window coverings will help the home retain heat.

Install smart window treatments

Installing smart window treatments will enable you to open and close your window coverings even when you’re not home. These window treatments can be opened and closed on a schedule, maximizing the sunlight that comes into your home.

Switch the light bulbs

Relying on additional light sources during the colder, darker winter months will use more energy. Switching the light bulbs in your lamps and light fixtures to LED alternatives is a way to make these light sources more energy-efficient.

Reverse the ceiling fans

While we typically use ceiling fans to cool down during the warmer months, reversing the ceiling fans in the winter when the heat is on can \ circulate the warm downwards, keeping you warmer.

Switch to a smart thermostat

A smart thermostat will help your home’s temperature adjust to when you’re home. This system will be optimized based on when you typically turn on the heat, so it will automatically lower when you’re not home.

Invest in energy-efficient appliances

Purchasing Energy Star appliances can help to reduce your home’s overall energy usage. Appliances often go on sale in January, so identifying the appliances you need and waiting to purchase them in January can help you buy the best options for your home.

Seal the air leaks

Sealing the air leaks around doors, windows, electrical outlets, pipes, chimneys, and recessed lighting can help your home retain significantly more heat and energy. Caulk, weatherstripping, insulation, and replacement doors and windows all help conserve this energy.

Service the furnace

Setting reminders to change your furnace filter every three months will help the system work the most efficiently. Additionally, the furnace should be professionally inspected annually to ensure optimal performance.

Add layers

Adding layers throughout the home can help add additional insulation. Wool stair runners and rugs, wall-to-wall carpet, drapery, wall coverings, and plenty of textiles, such as blankets and pillows, can help add additional insulation layers that will add warmth throughout the home.