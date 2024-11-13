If this is your first holiday season in a new home, you may start decorating with a blank slate. Whether you’ve brought your decorations from years past or you’re starting entirely from scratch, a thoughtful and inspired plan can help you set the scene for the merriest of holiday seasons. Read on to prepare your new home for the holidays.

Declutter and deep clean

Before decorating, declutter your home so you have a blank space to work with. Remove surface clutter and try to unpack any remaining unpacked boxes. Deep cleaning any neglected areas, such as baseboards, mantels, windows, and other spots where you display holiday decor, will give you a clean canvas to layer your holiday cheer.

Have a plan

You’ll need to identify where your holiday items will go in a new home. If you decorate with a Christmas tree or stockings, these are often the focal points of a room. Identifying where you will display your Christmas tree should be the first task, as this will help you create a decor plan around this focal point. Choosing where you’ll hang the stockings will also help you create a decor plan, whether you hang them on the mantel, a staircase, or a wall.

Assess what you have and then fill the gaps

If you took your holiday decorations to your new house, you likely have a generous base of decor to work with. However, suppose your new home has a larger footprint, more rooms, or additional fireplaces. In that case, you will likely need to invest in new decor, such as lights, garlands, holiday planters, wreaths, decor items, and even another tree.

Set aside the day to decorate

Blocking off a day to complete your holiday decorating will allow you to efficiently complete it and also let you see any decor gaps that need to be filled. When you see the gaps you need to fill, you can purchase the new items you need so you can enjoy them throughout the entire holiday season.

Select a scent

Holiday scents can be a powerful addition to a home. Choosing a candle or diffuser in a scent you’ve used before can help your new house feel nostalgic and like home. Choosing a new scent can be an opportunity for a fresh start on your first holiday in your new home.

Prepare the guest room

Celebrating the holiday season with overnight guests can help your new house feel like home. Preparing the guest room with fresh bedding, a cleared-out closet, and comforts such as fresh flowers, water, a phone charger, towels, and toiletries will help your guests feel at home.

Create a gift-wrapping area

Having a spot to hide and wrap gifts can prevent holiday season overwhelm, and keep you organized in the new space. Organizing and corralling the holiday clutter can give you the mental space to enjoy this time of year.