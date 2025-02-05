When the temperature drops, water can freeze in pipes and expand. The increased pressure can cause pipes to burst, leaving a home flooded and precious belongings damaged or destroyed. If you’re planning to go on vacation this winter, taking some simple measures before you leave can prevent your pipes from freezing and keep your home and its contents safe.

Insulate Pipes

Pipes that are in unheated areas, such as your basement, attic or garage, are most at risk of freezing, but even pipes in heated spaces can freeze if the temperature drops low enough. Insulating pipes is an effective way to prevent freezing. You can buy insulation and wrap pipes yourself or hire a contractor to do it for you.

Find and Seal Gaps

Look for places where cold air can get into your house and seal off those gaps. Pay particular attention to areas where pipes enter or leave your house. Identify and seal any gaps or cracks in the foundation and exterior walls and around windows and doors.

Keep Pipes Warm

Heating your house while you’re on vacation can keep pipes from freezing in your absence. Set the thermostat to at least 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and keep it set for the same temperature the entire time you’re away.

Open cabinet doors in the kitchen and bathrooms so warm air in those rooms can reach the pipes. This is particularly important if those pipes run along exterior walls.

Drain Pipes

Before you head out on your trip, disconnect an outdoor hose, close an outdoor faucet with a cut-off valve and drain the faucet. You can also drain the pipes inside your home to keep them from freezing. Shut off the main water valve, turn on all the faucets in the house and let the water run until the pipes have drained.

Leave Water Running

If you don’t want to drain the pipes in your house before you leave, you can keep the water running while you’re away. Turn on the faucets and let the water run at a trickle. That can be enough to keep pipes from freezing.

Protect Your Home and Enjoy Your Trip

A burst pipe can be devastating, and worrying about a burst pipe can keep you from enjoying your vacation. Investing a small amount of time and money before you set off on your trip can help you avoid expensive repair bills and give you peace of mind while you’re away from home.