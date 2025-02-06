When the temperatures are in the single digits, it can be hard to want to leave your warm and snug bed on those frigid winter mornings. However, when you have a cozy, inviting office to begin your work day, working from home can become the productive and comfortable winter activity you look forward to. Read on to transform your home office into an inviting, cold-weather retreat.

Select a warm color palette

Anchoring the room with a warm color palette can create a warm base. A rich green or blue with warm undertones will create a cozy, cocoon-like feel, while lighter shades of creamy warm white, taupe, or beige will result in a lighter overall effect while still creating warmth.

Include inviting seating

While an ergonomic desk chair is essential for a home office, having alternative seating options can give you a place to take a work break or provide a secondary spot to work on your computer or take a call. Whether it’s a small sofa or an inviting lounge chair, this additional seating will create a welcoming space within your office.

Add texture

Layered textures can transform a sterile work environment into a cozy and plush home office. A soft rug underfoot, throw pillows for the seating and throw blankets draped over you as you work can create a soft cocoon, creating a visually layered look and a comfortable space to work in.

Layer lighting

Layering the lighting in your home office will create a space that feels illuminated from within. From softly lit sconces on the wall, table lamps, desk lamps and floor lamps to illuminate the corners, this layered lighting approach will feel more soothing and calming than harsh overhead lighting. Warm light bulbs (from 2700K–3000K) will create a relaxing, soothing atmosphere.

Display fresh greenery

Having a natural element in the room can create an overall sense of grounding, connect you to nature and purify the air. Floor plants, smaller potted plants, or fresh flowers can give the room the boost of nature it needs, especially during the cold winters when you typically spend the most time indoors.

Include natural elements

Natural materials can have a grounding effect in space. Examples include wood instead of an MDF alternative, wool carpet instead of a synthetic alternative, cotton or cashmere throw blankets instead of synthetic polyester and rattan, leather or sisal storage baskets to corral miscellaneous items.

Create a refreshment station

Having your own drink station can enable you to take breaks throughout the day without having to leave your office. A small space that can accommodate a coffee maker or espresso machine and a small refrigerator can give you easy access to the boost you need to keep your productivity on track.

Display meaningful touches

Being thoughtful and deliberate in the items you display can create a real connection to the room, making you gravitate towards it. Your favorite pieces of art, framed photographs of your loved ones and decor pieces with which you have a personal connection will create a personalized sense of home.