If you can work remotely, you might be thinking about moving. The freedom to work from anywhere can be a blessing, but it can be challenging to figure out where to call home. Here are some factors to consider.

Cost

If your budget is being stretched thin, you can move to an area with a lower cost of living. That might mean relocating to a different part of your state or packing up and moving across the country.

Some states have income taxes, and others don’t. States without income taxes might have high sales taxes. When you compare costs, consider everything, including housing, transportation, food and taxes, to figure out which area would be the most affordable overall.

Weather

If you’re tired of dealing with blazing hot summers, frigid winters, snowstorms or frequent rain, you might be tempted to move to a region with a more desirable climate. That can improve your quality of life significantly, but it might also increase your cost of living. Research prices and find a place that fits your preferences and your budget.

Family and Friends

Many people don’t see loved ones as much as they would like because they live far apart, and they have limited time off or limited funds available for travel. If you work remotely, you can move closer to family and friends and see them more often.

Figure out how much distance you should have between your new home and the homes of loved ones. Living right down the street from a parent, sibling, or friend might seem ideal, but that person might drop in frequently while you’re trying to work or expect you to spend every weekend together. You might be better off living in a place that’s a bit farther away, but within driving distance.

Lifestyle

Working remotely can give you the flexibility to get out and enjoy life more. Think about whether an urban or rural location would be better for your family and what types of activities and amenities are important to you.

Internet Connection

If you work from home, you’ll need a reliable internet connection so you can share documents, respond to emails and attend virtual meetings. Some areas have reliable internet service, and others don’t. Before you select a place to live, make sure that you’ll be able to work remotely without having to worry about technical problems.

Time Zone

Depending on the type of job you do, the time zone may or may not factor into your decision. If you frequently attend online meetings or communicate with colleagues or clients by phone, you’ll have to be able to keep in touch during business hours. A time difference of a few hours can be manageable, but a larger time difference might be a problem.

Look at the Big Picture

The flexibility to live and work anywhere can be liberating, but it can also feel overwhelming. Think about why you want to move and find a place that fits your lifestyle, professional needs and budget.